Is ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ZTO Express (Cayman) Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 ZTO Express (Cayman) had debt of CN¥3.39b, up from CN¥1.69b in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥15.2b in cash, so it actually has CN¥11.8b net cash.

A Look At ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Liabilities

NYSE:ZTO Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ZTO Express (Cayman) had liabilities of CN¥11.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥806.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥15.2b in cash and CN¥1.82b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥4.96b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that ZTO Express (Cayman) could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, ZTO Express (Cayman) boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) saw its EBIT drop by 7.7% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ZTO Express (Cayman) can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. ZTO Express (Cayman) may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, ZTO Express (Cayman) burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that ZTO Express (Cayman) has net cash of CN¥11.8b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with ZTO Express (Cayman)'s use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ZTO Express (Cayman) you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.