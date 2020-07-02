Is Zscaler (ZS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Zscaler (ZS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zscaler is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS's full-year earnings has moved 3.13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ZS has moved about 139.81% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.78%. This shows that Zscaler is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ZS belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.20% so far this year, so ZS is performing better in this area.

ZS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

