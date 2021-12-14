Is Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Zscaler's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of October 2021, Zscaler had US$927.0m of debt, up from US$874.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$1.58b in cash, leading to a US$657.6m net cash position.

A Look At Zscaler's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ZS Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Zscaler had liabilities of US$715.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.03b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.58b as well as receivables valued at US$175.0m due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Zscaler's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$43.2b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Zscaler boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zscaler can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Zscaler reported revenue of US$761m, which is a gain of 58%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Zscaler?

Although Zscaler had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$185m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We think its revenue growth of 58% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Zscaler is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

