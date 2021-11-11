Is Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Zovio's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Zovio had US$2.89m of debt, up from US$2.76m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$32.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$30.0m net cash.

A Look At Zovio's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ZVO Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Zovio had liabilities of US$71.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$44.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$32.9m as well as receivables valued at US$9.02m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$73.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$57.6m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. Zovio boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zovio can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Zovio made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$301m, which is a fall of 25%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Zovio?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Zovio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$8.7m of cash and made a loss of US$76m. With only US$30.0m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Zovio (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.