Is Zoom Stock Dead With Vaccines Rolling Out?

It's no secret that Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) was the stock to own in 2020. The vast majority of face-to-face interactions worldwide were replaced with the company's application in a matter of weeks. Never before has such a company become so important, so quickly.

But after the stock advanced over 750% in the year ending last October, it has stalled. The reason is clear: With vaccines rolling out worldwide, many are wondering if Zoom's technology will remain in such high demand. That can lead many investors -- especially beginning investors -- to ignore the prospects for Zoom's future.

In this June 14 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi, you'll see why the long-term story for Zoom could be far rosier than many expect.

Brian Feroldi owns shares of Zoom Video Communications. Brian Stoffel owns shares of Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.