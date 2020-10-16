Is Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Zoetis (ZTS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ZTS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Zoetis is one of 933 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTS's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ZTS has returned about 23.15% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.76% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Zoetis is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ZTS is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 181 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6% this year, meaning that ZTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ZTS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

