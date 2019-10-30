Is Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Zoetis (ZTS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zoetis is one of 888 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTS's full-year earnings has moved 2.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ZTS has moved about 47.49% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.74%. This means that Zoetis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ZTS belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.89% so far this year, so ZTS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ZTS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

