Is Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Zoetis (ZTS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zoetis is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTS's full-year earnings has moved 2.52% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ZTS has moved about 47.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Zoetis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ZTS belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.07% so far this year, so ZTS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ZTS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.