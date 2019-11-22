Is Zoetis (ZTS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Zoetis (ZTS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zoetis is one of 885 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ZTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTS's full-year earnings has moved 0.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ZTS has returned 40.54% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.99%. This means that Zoetis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ZTS belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 177 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.49% so far this year, meaning that ZTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZTS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

