Is ZK International Group's (NASDAQ:ZKIN) 291% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

The last three months have been tough on ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 37%. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 291% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year ZK International Group saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 36% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:ZKIN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of ZK International Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, ZK International Group's total shareholder return last year was 291%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 8% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with ZK International Group (at least 3 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

