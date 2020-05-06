Is Zix (ZIXI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Zix (ZIXI). ZIXI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for ZIXI is its P/B ratio of 7.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 9.26. Over the past 12 months, ZIXI's P/B has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 4.09, with a median of 9.22.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ZIXI has a P/CF ratio of 26.33. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ZIXI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 45.14. Over the past year, ZIXI's P/CF has been as high as 44.77 and as low as 15, with a median of 30.47.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Zix's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ZIXI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

