Is ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is ZIOPHARM Oncology's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, ZIOPHARM Oncology had US$24.2m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$91.7m in cash, leading to a US$67.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is ZIOPHARM Oncology's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ZIOP Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ZIOPHARM Oncology had liabilities of US$28.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$16.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$91.7m in cash and US$1.51m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$48.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that ZIOPHARM Oncology has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that ZIOPHARM Oncology has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ZIOPHARM Oncology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since ZIOPHARM Oncology doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is ZIOPHARM Oncology?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months ZIOPHARM Oncology lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$70m of cash and made a loss of US$90m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$67.5m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ZIOPHARM Oncology (including 1 which is concerning) .

