Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Zimmer Biomet Holdings had debt of US$7.56b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$9.67b over a year. However, it also had US$724.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.84b.

A Look At Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:ZBH Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had liabilities of US$2.09b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.49b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$724.5m as well as receivables valued at US$1.38b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$9.47b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a huge market capitalization of US$33.0b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.4 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Worse, Zimmer Biomet Holdings's EBIT was down 30% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zimmer Biomet Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's struggle to grow its EBIT had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. For example its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was refreshing. We should also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Zimmer Biomet Holdings commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

