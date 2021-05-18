Is Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Zepp Health's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Zepp Health had CN¥833.8m of debt, up from CN¥785.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have CN¥1.11b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥280.4m.

How Healthy Is Zepp Health's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ZEPP Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zepp Health had liabilities of CN¥2.38b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥543.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥1.11b as well as receivables valued at CN¥715.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥1.09b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Zepp Health is worth CN¥3.63b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Zepp Health also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It is just as well that Zepp Health's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 81% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zepp Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Zepp Health has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Zepp Health recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 88% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While Zepp Health does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of CN¥280.4m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥73m, being 88% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Zepp Health's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Zepp Health that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.