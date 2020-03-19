Is Zeons (ZEON) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Zeons (ZEON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ZEON and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Zeons is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 295 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZEON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEON's full-year earnings has moved 300% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ZEON has moved about 105% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 57.72%. This means that Zeons is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ZEON belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 41.35% so far this year, meaning that ZEON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZEON as it looks to continue its solid performance.

