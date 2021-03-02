Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zebra Technologies is one of 211 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZBRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA's full-year earnings has moved 6.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ZBRA has returned 29.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 10.81% on average. This means that Zebra Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ZBRA is a member of the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.81% this year, meaning that ZBRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZBRA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

