Is Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Zebra Technologies's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Zebra Technologies had US$1.02b of debt at October 2021, down from US$1.62b a year prior. However, it also had US$307.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$713.0m.

How Strong Is Zebra Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ZBRA Debt to Equity History November 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Zebra Technologies had liabilities of US$1.58b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.47b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$307.0m as well as receivables valued at US$697.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.05b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Zebra Technologies has a titanic market capitalization of US$32.4b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Zebra Technologies has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.60. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 59.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Zebra Technologies has boosted its EBIT by 55%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zebra Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Zebra Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

The good news is that Zebra Technologies's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It looks Zebra Technologies has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. To our minds it has a healthy happy balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Zebra Technologies you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

