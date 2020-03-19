Is Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored (ZLAB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored (ZLAB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored is one of 898 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZLAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZLAB's full-year earnings has moved 6.91% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ZLAB has returned about 16.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 19.51% on average. As we can see, Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ZLAB belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.20% so far this year, so ZLAB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZLAB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

