Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). YPF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.11. YPF's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.48 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.72, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for YPF is its P/B ratio of 0.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Within the past 52 weeks, YPF's P/B has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.32.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. YPF has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.54.

Finally, investors should note that YPF has a P/CF ratio of 0.94. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.71. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF's P/CF has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.68.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in YPF Sociedad Anonima's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YPF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

