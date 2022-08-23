During changing and volatile market conditions, investors need a nimble strategy that is capable of adapting to the shifting times and meeting the potential challenges ahead. One such method is through alternative strategies or managed futures that were once solely accessible to institutional-sized investors.

In the upcoming webcast, Is Your Portfolio Stuck in the Past? Look to Managed Futures, Andrew Beer, Managing Member, Dynamic Beta investments, will highlight the benefits of a managed futures strategy and how a dynamic alternative investment tool can help diversify financial advisors' client portfolios.

For example, the actively managed iMDBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) tries to capture long-term capital appreciation by investing in multiple asset classes such as equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities through futures and forwards contracts. DBMF seeks to achieve its objective by using a managed futures strategy based on a proprietary quantitative model. The strategy, actively managed, seeks to deliver all or more of the pre-fee performance of CTA hedge funds in a daily liquid ETF.

DBi’s investment strategy seeks to identify key market exposures — across equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets — of a select pool of CTA (managed futures) hedge funds. Based on this analysis, DBi invests directly in long and short positions in the most liquid domestically traded futures contracts. In addition, by targeting the pre-fee performance of the largest CTA hedge funds, the strategy seeks to deliver the lower risk profile of a diversified pool of funds with reasonable fees.

Additionally, the actively managed iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) tries to match or outperform the performance of the largest Global Equity Long/Short hedge funds from the HFR (Hedge Fund Research, Inc.) database. The fund’s objective is long-term capital appreciation by investing in multiple asset classes such as equities, fixed income, and currencies through futures and forwards contracts.

DBi’s proprietary investment strategy seeks to identify the main drivers of the performance of a diversified pool of leading long/short equity hedge funds. Based on this analysis, DBi invests directly in long and short positions in the most liquid domestically traded futures contracts. By targeting the pre-fee performance of the largest Global Equity Long/Short hedge funds, the strategy seeks to deliver the lower risk profile of a diversified pool of hedge funds, but with reasonable fees.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about managed futures can register for the Wednesday, August 24 webcast here. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

