Is Your Portfolio Ready for the Energy Transition?

Throughout history, societies have sought ways to increase energy efficiency and diversify energy sources. The twentieth century transitioned from wood and coal to more efficient oil and nuclear. Today, we’re in the early stages of a new energy transition, one focused on cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy, and with it, a new investment opportunity is emerging, one which is not being captured by traditional index methodologies. Fine-tuning your portfolio could capture this opportunity.

Growing global investment is opening a new investable frontier

Global investment in energy transition was $1.1 trillion in 2022, an increase of 31% from the prior year.1 Companies focused on generating, transmitting and storing cleaner energy continue to benefit from the record investment.

In 2022, clean energy revenue accounted for 2.6% of global GDP, as more than 8,000 companies generated revenue of $2.56 trillion. 2 Underpinning the entire energy transition are producers that supply the critical minerals needed to build electric vehicles and batteries, generate renewable energy and expand the grid to support increased electrification. Miners of critical minerals are starting to take a more prominent role in the new economy. Supply shortfalls are expected, and end users are attempting to reduce the impact by investing directly in mining projects.

The energy transition is underrepresented in major indices

The Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials Index (NSETM) is designed to track the performance of select global securities in the energy transition materials industry. Pure-play companies involved in producing uranium, rare earths, silver, copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and manganese are eligible for inclusion in the index.

We believe the energy transition will be a significant growth driver for these minerals for the foreseeable future. But, as shown in Figure 1, many leading market indices do not have a meaningful allocation to producers of the critical minerals that comprise the constituency of NSETM. Therefore, we believe investors relying on traditional index strategies may not participate meaningfully in this emerging growth sector.

Figure 1: Holdings overlap of leading indexes with the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials Index3

Positioning your portfolio for this potential growth opportunity

While broad market index strategies generally provide exposure to large swaths of the investment landscape, they often lack exposure to emerging growth sectors. A relatively small allocation to companies with high growth potential may significantly impact overall investor returns. NSETM is unique in that it focuses on pure-play companies that are upstream in the supply chain. This is an important characteristic because the prospects of producers of critical minerals are more aligned with the energy transition rather than picking winners and losers in this growing sector.

Adding exposure to the energy transition as part of an energy allocation may make sense for investors implementing a passive index strategy. This approach will diversify industry risk away from fossil fuel energy companies and allow for companies with high growth potential in a diversified portfolio. Investors with a more active investment profile may add exposure to the energy transition in their growth sleeve to potentially outperform the broader market.

