Is Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored (DAO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored (DAO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAO's full-year earnings has moved 19.47% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DAO has moved about 36.86% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 19.37%. This means that Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DAO is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.04% so far this year, so DAO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DAO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

