Is Yext (YEXT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Yext (YEXT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Yext is one of 194 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YEXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YEXT's full-year earnings has moved 5.70% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, YEXT has gained about 14.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.75% on average. This means that Yext is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, YEXT belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.36% this year, meaning that YEXT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track YEXT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

