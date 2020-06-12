Is Yext (YEXT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Yext (YEXT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Yext is one of 196 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. YEXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YEXT's full-year earnings has moved 10.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, YEXT has returned 4.92% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -6.12%. This shows that Yext is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, YEXT belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.82% so far this year, so YEXT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

YEXT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

