Is YETI (YETI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

YETI (YETI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.46. YETI's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.35 and as low as 13.77, with a median of 16.27, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that YETI has a P/CF ratio of 14.39. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 34.73. Over the past year, YETI's P/CF has been as high as 42.73 and as low as 14.39, with a median of 30.89.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in YETI's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YETI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

