Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. YETI Holdings (YETI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YETI and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

YETI Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 1.96% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, YETI has moved about 6.67% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 5.13%. As we can see, YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, YETI is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.05% so far this year, so YETI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

YETI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

