Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. YETI Holdings (YETI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YETI and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

YETI Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 5.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, YETI has gained about 2.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.58% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.02% so far this year, so YETI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to YETI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

