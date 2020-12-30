Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

YETI Holdings is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 22.10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, YETI has returned 97.73% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.33%. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 127.96% this year, meaning that YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

