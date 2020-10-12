Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

YETI Holdings is one of 238 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 42.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, YETI has moved about 45.51% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.08%. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 104.94% so far this year, so YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track YETI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

