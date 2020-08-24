Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

YETI Holdings is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 46.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, YETI has gained about 48.71% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.18%. This means that YETI Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, YETI is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 60.48% this year, meaning that YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

YETI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

