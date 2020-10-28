Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is YETI Holdings (YETI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 42.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that YETI has returned about 52.59% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3.53% on average. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 93% so far this year, meaning that YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to YETI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

