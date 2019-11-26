Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is YETI Holdings (YETI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 8.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, YETI has moved about 99.26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 23.51% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, YETI is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.43% so far this year, so YETI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track YETI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.