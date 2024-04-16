Is Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Yara International ASA (YARIY). YARIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.80 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.80. Over the last 12 months, YARIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.27 and as low as 6.32, with a median of 9.73.

Investors should also recognize that YARIY has a P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.24. Over the past 12 months, YARIY's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.17.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. YARIY has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.89.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that YARIY has a P/CF ratio of 7.35. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.04. Within the past 12 months, YARIY's P/CF has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 3, with a median of 5.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Yara International ASA's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that YARIY is an impressive value stock right now.

