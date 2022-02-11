Is Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF). YAMHF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.02 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.36. Over the last 12 months, YAMHF's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.49 and as low as 6.48, with a median of 9.13.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. YAMHF has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.57.

Finally, investors should note that YAMHF has a P/CF ratio of 4.68. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. YAMHF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.43. YAMHF's P/CF has been as high as 9.26 and as low as 4.31, with a median of 5.28, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Yamaha Motor Co. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, YAMHF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

