Is XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has XPO Logistics (XPO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

XPO Logistics is one of 142 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPO's full-year earnings has moved 16.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, XPO has moved about 20.50% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 9.10%. This shows that XPO Logistics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, XPO belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.41% so far this year, so XPO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track XPO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.