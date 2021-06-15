Is XPO Logistics (XPO) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of XPO Logistics (XPO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XPO and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

XPO Logistics is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. XPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPO's full-year earnings has moved 17.65% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, XPO has returned 24.54% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 11.55%. This shows that XPO Logistics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, XPO belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.98% so far this year, so XPO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to XPO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

