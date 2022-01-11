Is Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Xcel Energy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Xcel Energy had debt of US$23.3b, up from US$20.9b in one year. However, it also had US$695.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$22.7b.

How Healthy Is Xcel Energy's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:XEL Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Xcel Energy had liabilities of US$5.76b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$36.6b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$695.0m in cash and US$1.68b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$40.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$37.6b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1, it's fair to say Xcel Energy does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.6 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Fortunately, Xcel Energy grew its EBIT by 3.2% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Xcel Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Xcel Energy saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Xcel Energy's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. We should also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like Xcel Energy commonly do use debt without problems. Overall, it seems to us that Xcel Energy's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Xcel Energy (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

