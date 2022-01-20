Is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Potentially Undervalued?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$90.20 and falling to the lows of US$76.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' current trading price of US$81.04 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.59% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $78.23, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts?

NYSE:WH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.