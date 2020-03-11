Is WW International (WW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is WW International (WW). WW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.92. Over the past year, WW's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.05 and as low as 10.30, with a median of 15.50.

Investors should also note that WW holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WW's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.70. Within the past year, WW's PEG has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.13.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in WW International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WW is an impressive value stock right now.

