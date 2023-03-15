Is Worthington Industries (WOR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Worthington Industries (WOR). WOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that WOR has a P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.71. WOR's P/B has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.57, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. WOR has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that WOR has a P/CF ratio of 8.17. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. WOR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.55. Within the past 12 months, WOR's P/CF has been as high as 9.30 and as low as 4.10, with a median of 5.62.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Worthington Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WOR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

