Is Workiva (NYSE:WK) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Workiva's Debt?

As you can see below, Workiva had US$291.8m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$540.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$248.9m.

How Healthy Is Workiva's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:WK Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Workiva had liabilities of US$278.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$360.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$540.6m in cash and US$57.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$41.0m.

This state of affairs indicates that Workiva's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$4.53b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Workiva also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Workiva can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Workiva reported revenue of US$370m, which is a gain of 18%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Workiva?

While Workiva lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$38m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 5 warning signs with Workiva (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

