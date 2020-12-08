Is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY). MRWSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.21. Over the past 52 weeks, MRWSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.31 and as low as 11.28, with a median of 13.69.

Investors should also recognize that MRWSY has a P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.25. Over the past 12 months, MRWSY's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in WM MORRISON SUP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MRWSY is an impressive value stock right now.

