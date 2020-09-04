Is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY). MRWSY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.55. Over the past year, MRWSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.31 and as low as 11.28, with a median of 14.08.

We should also highlight that MRWSY has a P/B ratio of 1.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.25. MRWSY's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.96, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in WM MORRISON SUP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MRWSY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

