Is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY). MRWSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.47. Over the past 52 weeks, MRWSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.61 and as low as 12.54, with a median of 15.02.

MRWSY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRWSY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.60. Within the past year, MRWSY's PEG has been as high as 2.39 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.11.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in WM MORRISON SUP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MRWSY is an impressive value stock right now.

