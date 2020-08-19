Is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is WM MORRISON SUP (MRWSY). MRWSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.60. MRWSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.31 and as low as 11.28, with a median of 13.95, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that MRWSY has a P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MRWSY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.25. Over the past 12 months, MRWSY's P/B has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that WM MORRISON SUP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MRWSY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.