Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 07/25/2013.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $253.44 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Index is a fundamentally weighted index that consists of the small-capitalization segment of dividend-paying stocks with growth characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.70%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 23.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co/the (SMG) accounts for about 2.34% of the fund's total assets, followed by Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.59% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 12.17% so far this year and is up about 10.63% in the last one year (as of 07/26/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $35.95 and $46.79.

The fund has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 21.62% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DGRS a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 288 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $24.61 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $71.31 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS): ETF Research Reports

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO): ETF Research Reports

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.