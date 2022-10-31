Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 02/23/2007, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $633.55 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. EES, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.77%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

EES's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 26.50% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) accounts for about 1.09% of the fund's total assets, followed by Mr Cooper Group Inc (COOP) and Boise Cascade Co (BCC).

EES's top 10 holdings account for about 6.86% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF has lost about -14.50% so far, and is down about -10.30% over the last 12 months (as of 10/31/2022). EES has traded between $39.17 and $53.68 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 32.37% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 940 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $12.22 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF has $23.39 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES): ETF Research Reports



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF (VBR): ETF Research Reports



iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN): ETF Research Reports



MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.