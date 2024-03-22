Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) made its debut on 02/23/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Wisdomtree, EES has amassed assets over $645.06 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, EES seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.18%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 24.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) accounts for about 0.71% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) and Tpg Inc (TPG).

EES's top 10 holdings account for about 6.09% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF has lost about -0.40% so far, and it's up approximately 17.01% over the last 12 months (as of 03/22/2024). EES has traded between $40.06 and $50.69 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.26 and standard deviation of 21.81% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 917 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $12.43 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $28.56 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES): ETF Research Reports

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN): ETF Research Reports

TPG Inc. (TPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.