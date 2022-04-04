Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree, and has been able to amass over $1.89 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the US dividend-paying market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.62%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 24.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) accounts for about 1.28% of the fund's total assets, followed by Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) and Spire Inc (SR).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 9.38% of DES's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, DES has lost about -2.84%, and is up about 4.54% in the last one year (as of 04/04/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $30.22 and $33.79.

The fund has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 29.52% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DES a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 679 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $14.78 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF has $27.29 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

