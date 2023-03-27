Is WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/22/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

DGRW is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $7.57 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index is a fundamentally weighted index that consists of dividend-paying stocks with growth characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for DGRW are 0.28%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 30.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Consumer Staples and Industrials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 6.33% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The top 10 holdings account for about 33.28% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF has added about 0.46% so far, and is down about -2.62% over the last 12 months (as of 03/27/2023). DGRW has traded between $53.91 and $64.62 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 18.26% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DGRW a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 299 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $22.38 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $62.98 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

